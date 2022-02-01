Advertise with Us
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident

The shooting allegedly happened after a driver changed lanes and cut off another car. (ERIC POPPER, OBTAINED BY ROBERT GERSHMAN, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (CNN) - Shocking dashboard camera video shows what police are calling a road rage shooting incident in Florida.

Eric Popper was driving on Interstate 95 in Miami last June when he allegedly changed lanes and cut off another driver, Rene Suarez, according to charging documents.

When Suarez honked his horn, Popper shouted an obscenity. Suarez then began to tailgate Popper and gestured out the window.

As Suarez passed Popper, he allegedly threw something towards the vehicle, striking and damaging it. Popper told police he thought he had been shot at.

In response, Popper got his handgun and fired towards Suarez’s car eleven times. The shooting was captured on Popper’s vehicle dashcam.

Neither individual was injured, and both men called people to report the incident.

Popper was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s due in court April 28.

Suarez has since been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly throwing an object at Popper’s vehicle. He will have a trial hearing Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

