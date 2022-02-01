Vols’ Chandler top 10 finalist for Cousy Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Freshman Guard Kennedy Chandler named one of 10 Finalists for the Bob Cousy Award.

The award is given to the college basketball’s top point guard.

The Former Briarcrest High Star is the only true freshman on the list.

Chandler leads the Vols in assists and is second in scoring.

He’s also posted a team-high 43 steals this season.

