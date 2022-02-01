Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in New Orleans

A woman was able to escape an attempted kidnapping attempt. (Source: WVUE)
By Kaitlin Rust and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 34-year-old woman escaped two men trying to kidnap her in the Marigny Thursday night. Surveillance video captured every harrowing moment of the 15-second struggle.

The violent imagery may be disturbing to some, but it’s sparking a conversation of safety in a neighborhood where many people walk during off-hours, WVUE reported.

“I have mace on me, bear mace, actually,” said one neighbor, Madison Sullivan, who walks everywhere.

Sullivan, who grew up in Chicago, said she’s used to feeling unsafe but has never had to take this many precautions.

“There’s been a lot of shootings and kidnappings in the neighborhood lately, and I definitely don’t feel safe,” Sullivan said. “I get rides home sometimes and switch how I get home so that I can’t be followed.”

There’s no telling if the woman in the video was being followed as she walked down a well-lit, but quiet Dauphine Street just before 11 p.m.

However, you can see a dark gray sedan drive past her and stop just before the intersection of Marigny Street. That’s when the situation takes a horrifying turn.

As she passes, a masked man lunges out of the car and wraps his arms around her, whisking her towards the car. As she tries to fight him, another masked man emerges and joins in the struggle.

She’s fortunately able to pull away, and police said approaching headlights chased away her attackers.

It’s an eye-opener for some neighbors, but for many like Sullivan, who works in the service industry, this has been a fear for a while.

“Multiple people I work with have a set of tasers and knives to keep themselves safe walking home from work, and there’s like a system for people in the service industry to have someone to walk home with,” Sullivan said.

New Orleans Police Department said there have been two kidnapping incidents so far this year, 30 last year and 26 in 2020. That’s not counting attempted kidnappings like this one.

“Lately, I’ve noticed that everyone’s talking about crime. There’s an awareness of it, and there’s a fear as well,” Sullivan said. “It definitely has felt like it’s been getting worse lately, and you can just tell that by how people are, you know, how scared people are right now.”

Police are investigating. No suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Pervis Payne in court
Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Latest News

Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire