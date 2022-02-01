Tigers Minott earns AAC Freshman of Week award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Memphis Tigers are trying to get a healthier roster, with a week off between games, the guys who are actually playing are grabbing the attention of the American Athletic Conference.

Especially Forward Josh Minott.

Minott was named the AAC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

He also made the League’s Weekly Honor Jan. 10.

The 6′9″ wing had an electrifying 13-point, 12 rebound effort in the Tigers revenge victory vs East Carolina Thursday at FedExForum.

He also had two blocks, two assists and a steal.

Minott now had two double-doubles on the season, tying him with fellow freshman big man Jalen Duren.

Duren hinted he could be back in the lineup for Memphis’ next game, posting a cryptic “OMW” on his Instagram account, short for On My Way.

He’s missed the last three games with a hand injury.

The Tigers next game is at Cincinnati Thursday night.

