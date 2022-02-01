Advertise with Us
Tigers’ Emani Jefferson makes 3rd AAC Honor Roll

Guard Emani Jefferson (5) during the Memphis vs. Xavier Women’s Basketball game on 11092021.(MS | Matthew A. Smith)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers Sophomore Guard Emani Jefferson snags her third AAC Weekly Honor Roll this season.

She led Memphis in scoring with 22 points against Tulsa and was instrumental in the final two hoops in the Tigers’ three-point win Saturday against Temple.

She also had three steals in the game. 

The Tiger Women next host Cincinnati at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

