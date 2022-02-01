Tigers’ Emani Jefferson makes 3rd AAC Honor Roll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers Sophomore Guard Emani Jefferson snags her third AAC Weekly Honor Roll this season.

She led Memphis in scoring with 22 points against Tulsa and was instrumental in the final two hoops in the Tigers’ three-point win Saturday against Temple.

She also had three steals in the game.

The Tiger Women next host Cincinnati at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.