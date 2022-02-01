Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Three Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats

An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday morning. JSU is one of three HBCUs in Mississippi to receive a bomb threat over the last 24 hours. As Black History Month officially began Tuesday, more than a dozen HBCUs across the country reported receiving bomb threat.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On the first day of Black History Month, authorities are investigating bomb threats made at several historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country, including three in Mississippi.

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College all received threats.

The threat to JSU came in at 4:15am and by 6:30am, the all-clear had been issued with the school saying no evidence of a threat had been found. The campus remains open for in-person classes.

Alcorn State also received a threat Tuesday morning. The school advised students to shelter in place.

Tougaloo College will be holding virtual classes due to a bomb threat received early Tuesday. According to WLBT, a search of the campus found nothing after the threat was received.

In addition to the three Mississippi colleges, more than a dozen other HBCUs across the country reported receiving bomb threats on Monday and Tuesday. Among them are Xavier University in New Orleans; Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University, Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.; Kentucky State University in Frankfort; Fort Valley State in Georgia; University of the District of Columbia; Spelman College in Atlanta; and Edwards Water University in Jacksonville, Fla.

All are historically Black institutions. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Pervis Payne in court
Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Latest News

Traffic backed up on I-240 at HWY 385
Multi-vehicle crash blocking traffic on I-240 at HWY 385
Ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Mid-South
Black History Month events happening in the Mid-South this week
.
Shelby County reopens COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters