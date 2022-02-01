Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a deadly crash that shut down part of I-240 early Monday morning.

Authorities say 25-year-old Jalen Jackson was driving under the influence when he crashed into a car driven by Brittany Arviso.

Arviso had just been involved in another accident. Witnesses say she was sitting in her disabled car when Jackson tried to get around the scene, crashing into her car.

Police say Jackson was driving on a suspended license, had no insurance, and admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

