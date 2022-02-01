Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
South Side High School alumni share memories ahead of demolition

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alumni of the old South Side High School gave a “Scrappers” fond farewell to their alma mater Monday night.

School colors of purple and gold adorned the hallways of South Side one last time at 1880 Prospect Avenue in South Memphis.

Scrappers alums shared memories of some of the thousands of young people who attended this South Side High School campus between 1961 and when the school closed in 2008.

“Just the teachers. The teachers made sure you got what you needed to be a success, not just graduate high school because that was a foregone conclusion if you were there. Mr. Johnson made sure that you were going to graduate. Teachers, the staff made sure you had the tools you needed to be successful,” said Darren Goods.

School board members said they wanted to give South Side alums one more chance to say goodbye before the school building is demolished over the next couple of months.

