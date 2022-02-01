Shelby County sees 470 new cases, 5 additional virus deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s daily COVID-19 cases continue on a downward trend with 474 new cases reported Tuesday and 237 new pediatric cases.

Just a month ago on Dec. 31, the Shelby County Health Department reported a whopping 3,004 cases in one day at the peak of the omicron surge.

There are also five additional virus-related deaths in the county.

The latest data brings the total case count to 221,671 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 2,920.

The health department says there are also 12,803 active cases and 4,400 are among children. School-aged children account for about 32% of all active cases.

Shelby County is still working to reach its goal of 700,000 vaccinations. Right now, the county is 79% of its way to herd immunity.

Shelby County vaccine data:

533,142 total people vaccianted

174,142 additional dose

1,191,019 total vaccinations administered

5,424 vaccinations reports within last seven days

Additional COVID-19 info for Shelby County can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

