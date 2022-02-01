Advertise with Us
Rust College among HBCUs receiving bomb threats

(WTOK)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Rust College is one of several Historically Black Colleges or Universities receiving bomb threats in recent days.

The college announced Tuesday Holly Springs Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Fire Department, Desoto County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations responded and issued a shelter in place order for the campus.

Bomb detection dogs were called to sweep the campus as a precaution. At 10 a.m., law enforcement deemed the campus safe and secure.

Rust College says they will continue classes throughout the day virtually and rescheduled all campus activities to a later date.

Normal campus operations will resume Wednesday and increased law enforcement will be present on campus throughout the week.

Visitors will not be allowed on campus.

At least 13 HBCUs across the country received threats Tuesday following at least six schools Monday.

