Rain is on the way with freezing rain or sleet possible by Thursday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a passing shower this afternoon and highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain likely with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southeast at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will become widespread and heavy after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with slowly falling temperatures. Freezing rain or sleet is possible in northeast AR and northwest TN.

WINTER STORM WATCH THURSDAY: As the cold front makes its final push through the area on Thursday, heavy rain will will mix with freezing rain or sleet farther south and then end as a wintry mix for everyone Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall to freezing or below by afternoon and then drop into the low to mid 20s Thursday night. Sleet or freezing rain accumulations of 0.10 - 0.5 inches possible, especially in northwest TN and northeast AR.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

