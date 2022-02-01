Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SCSO: Suspect fires weapon at officer, crashes after chase on I-240

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Shelby County sheriff’s deputies are blocking traffic on I-240 due to an investigation.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect shot at an officer’s vehicle in the area of I-40 at Sycamore View. The suspect fled and crashed near I-240 and Highway 385.

The suspect was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

No officers were injured in this pursuit, according to investigators.

Snapshots from the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras show an SCSO vehicle blocking the entry ramp to Highway 385 with several cars in the road and I-40 at Sycamore View is also shut down.

Another set of SCSO deputies shut down I-240 at Walnut Grove. Cars are being directed to exit the interstate.

It is unclear how long the roadways will be blocked.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Pervis Payne in court
Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Latest News

Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis
One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis
Semi truck overturned at Whitten and Raleigh Lagrange
Semi truck overturned at Whitten and Raleigh Lagrange
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash