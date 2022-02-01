SCSO: Suspect fires weapon at officer, crashes after chase on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Shelby County sheriff’s deputies are blocking traffic on I-240 due to an investigation.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect shot at an officer’s vehicle in the area of I-40 at Sycamore View. The suspect fled and crashed near I-240 and Highway 385.

The suspect was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

Preliminary reports state that a suspect shot at an officer’s vehicle in the area of I-40/Sycamore View. The suspect fled and then crashed near 240/385. The suspect was detained and transported to a local hospital. There are no reports of officer injuries. Expect traffic delays. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 1, 2022

No officers were injured in this pursuit, according to investigators.

Snapshots from the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay cameras show an SCSO vehicle blocking the entry ramp to Highway 385 with several cars in the road and I-40 at Sycamore View is also shut down.

Another set of SCSO deputies shut down I-240 at Walnut Grove. Cars are being directed to exit the interstate.

It is unclear how long the roadways will be blocked.

