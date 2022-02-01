Mild winter days will give way to rain and maybe ice in some areas by Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 60s. Winds SE 10-20 mph. An approaching weather system will bring widespread rain Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Expect scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will become widespread and heavy after midnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with slowly falling temperatures. Freezing rain or sleet is possible in northeast AR and northwest TN. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Harrisburg to Blytheville to Dyersburg and areas north all day Thursday. Ice accumulation is likely in these areas.

THURSDAY: As the cold front makes its final push through the area on Thursday, heavy rain will will mix with freezing rain or sleet farther south and then end as a wintry mix for everyone Thursday evening. Temperatures will fall to freezing or below by afternoon and then drop into the low to mid 20s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.