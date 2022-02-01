Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department has unveiled its new headquarters for its life-saving work.

The unveiling of the new facility on Avery Avenue was Monday.

It will be home to a number of resources for firefighters and the community all under one roof. This is something Memphis Fire Department Chief Gina Sweat says was a needed change for the Bluff City.

“And that’s how we ended up here today because we had a vision on delivering better services to the citizens of Memphis and making our administrative divisions all in one location where we can work together more effectively and communicate even better,” said Sweat.

The new building replaces the headquarters near South Front Street which has been in use since 1968.

