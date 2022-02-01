Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department has unveiled its new headquarters for its life-saving work.

The unveiling of the new facility on Avery Avenue was Monday.

It will be home to a number of resources for firefighters and the community all under one roof. This is something Memphis Fire Department Chief Gina Sweat says was a needed change for the Bluff City.

“And that’s how we ended up here today because we had a vision on delivering better services to the citizens of Memphis and making our administrative divisions all in one location where we can work together more effectively and communicate even better,” said Sweat.

The new building replaces the headquarters near South Front Street which has been in use since 1968.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus

Latest News

Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
2 suspects wanted in connection with deadly Memphis shooting
2 suspects wanted in connection with deadly Memphis shooting
Gov. Lee proposes $1B boost for Tennessee public schools
Juvenile suspect charged after calling in false bomb threat to Covington High School