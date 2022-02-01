Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mayor appoints new West Memphis police chief

West Memphis Police
West Memphis Police(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A new police chief has been appointed in West Memphis.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon appointed Lt. Col. Robbin A. Campbell, Jr. to fill the role.

This comes after the resignation of former police chief, Michael D. Pope in December 2021.

McClendon said the following regarding Campbell’s appointment:

“I’m pleased that we were able to attract such a dynamic and accomplished law enforcement professional to head our department. Chief Campbell’s depth of experience, history of working with the community and businesses along with the commitment to community policing and safe streets made him the ideal candidate for our department.”

