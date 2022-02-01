Advertise with Us
Man critcally injured in shooting near Crosstown

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was critically injured Tuesday in an early morning shooting in the Crosstown area.

Memphis police say they responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. on Stonewall Street. The victim was rushed to the VA hospital.

There are three people detained in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

