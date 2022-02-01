Man critcally injured in shooting near Crosstown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was critically injured Tuesday in an early morning shooting in the Crosstown area.

Memphis police say they responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. on Stonewall Street. The victim was rushed to the VA hospital.

There are three people detained in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.