Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Juvenile suspect charged after calling in false bomb threat to Covington High School

(Live 5/File)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile has been charged after calling in a false bomb threat to Covington High School.

The incident happened Monday, Jan. 24. The school was immediately evacuated after the threat was called in to the school. Officers and investigators found no evidence of any threat.

The Covington Police Department said Monday, Jan. 31 that one juvenile has been charged and additional suspects may be charged as the case is still open.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus

Latest News

Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
2 suspects wanted in connection with deadly Memphis shooting
2 suspects wanted in connection with deadly Memphis shooting
Gov. Lee proposes $1B boost for Tennessee public schools
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters