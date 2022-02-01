Juvenile suspect charged after calling in false bomb threat to Covington High School

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile has been charged after calling in a false bomb threat to Covington High School.

The incident happened Monday, Jan. 24. The school was immediately evacuated after the threat was called in to the school. Officers and investigators found no evidence of any threat.

The Covington Police Department said Monday, Jan. 31 that one juvenile has been charged and additional suspects may be charged as the case is still open.

