Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to receive a bomb threat.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bomb threats forced several historically Black colleges and universities to go on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morgan State University in Baltimore are two of at least 13 HBCUs across the country to receive such threats.

Authorities at Howard determined there is no actual threat and reopened the campus after sweeping it for suspicious activity.

Morgan State is still assessing the situation.

Other schools in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi also received threats Tuesday.

That comes after at least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday.

Howard has received three such threats so far this year.

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Pervis Payne in court
Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Latest News

Traffic backed up on I-240 at HWY 385
Multi-vehicle crash blocking traffic on I-240 at HWY 385
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
FILE PHOTO - Michael Avenatti rests his case without testifying in his trial against Stormy...
Avenatti decides not to testify at trial vs. Stormy Daniels
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck