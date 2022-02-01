Grizzlies fall in overtime at Philadelphia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everyone is soo enamored with the Memphis Grizzlies offensive showing lately we forget the Griz are also a Top 10 Defensive team in the NBA.

Memphis hoping the defense travels to the City of Brotherly Love. Grizzlies at the Sixers in Philadelphia.

The defense wasn’t there early on.

Former Arkansas Star Isaiah Joe knocked down, not one, but two four-point plays in this one as Philly raced out to a 17-point lead.

The Grizzlies started backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane was on fire all night long. Bane kept the Grizzlies within shooting distance knocking down a career-high 34 points, including five of nine three-pointers. But, the Griz, had an uncharacteristic six of 30 beyond the arc.

Former Tennessee star Tobias Harris with 31 points in 40 minutes but no one in a Sixers uniform could stop the showstopper, Ja Morant.

The first time all-star had 13 points in the 3rd quarter and 12 more in the 4th. Morant snaked in and out of the lane to force overtime tied 111-all.

Ja winds up with 37 points.

His seventh straight 30-point game this season. But on the other end, the Griz had no answer for Tyrese Maxie.

Maxie rolled downhill all night to the hole -- 33 points for Maxie as Philly finally finished Memphis.

Grizzlies fell in overtime.

Final score, 122-119. The Grizzlies, now 35-18, next head to New York to play the Knicks Wednesday night.

