Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Winter storm moves through the Mid-South Thursday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of the area Wednesday night through Thursday night. This means that freezing rain and sleet will be likely with a winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place Thursday for most of the area.
A Winter Storm Watch is in place Thursday for most of the area.(wmc)

TIMING: A cold front will first move through the area and then a low-pressure system will push moisture into the area. Rain will change over to sleet early Thursday morning and then eventually transition to freezing rain. We will first see ice in areas north of I-40 and then it will impact Shelby County by 7 p.m. Thursday. Precipitation will end by 11 p.m. However, below-freezing temperatures could continue on Friday, which means ice could stick around until Saturday afternoon.

HOW MUCH? Ice accumulation will be likely in Dyer County in Tennessee and Mississippi County in Arkansas. Totals could be up to 0.5″ and could result in power outages. Areas along I-40, including Memphis, could get .10″ of ice accumulation, which would cause some dangerous driving conditions on bridges and overpasses. Most of north Mississippi will not see ice accumulation.

Ice accumulation will be most likely north of I-40.
Ice accumulation will be most likely north of I-40.(wmc)

Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the First Alert Weather App, so please keep checking back with us for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Pervis Payne in court
Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Winter Storm Update - 2/1
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather Update - 2/1
WMC First Alert Weather
Above average temperatures today & First Alert to winter weather later this week
WMC First Alert Weather
Mild winter days will give way to rain and maybe ice in some areas by Thursday