FIRST ALERT: Winter storm moves through the Mid-South Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of the area Wednesday night through Thursday night. This means that freezing rain and sleet will be likely with a winter storm.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place Thursday for most of the area. (wmc)

TIMING: A cold front will first move through the area and then a low-pressure system will push moisture into the area. Rain will change over to sleet early Thursday morning and then eventually transition to freezing rain. We will first see ice in areas north of I-40 and then it will impact Shelby County by 7 p.m. Thursday. Precipitation will end by 11 p.m. However, below-freezing temperatures could continue on Friday, which means ice could stick around until Saturday afternoon.

HOW MUCH? Ice accumulation will be likely in Dyer County in Tennessee and Mississippi County in Arkansas. Totals could be up to 0.5″ and could result in power outages. Areas along I-40, including Memphis, could get .10″ of ice accumulation, which would cause some dangerous driving conditions on bridges and overpasses. Most of north Mississippi will not see ice accumulation.

Ice accumulation will be most likely north of I-40. (wmc)

