FedEx launches HBCU Student Ambassador program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is kicking off Black History Month with a big announcement that involves several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), including Memphis’ own LeMoyne-Owen College.

Dr. Vernell Bennett-Fairs, president of LeMoyne-Owen College rang the New York Stock Exchange bell Tuesday as FedEx launches its HBCU Student Ambassador program.

“FedEx has a long-standing history of supporting HBCU’s and we’re excited to continue to extend that by the introduction of our ambassador program. Our ambassador program gives us an opportunity to focus on and become more intimate with eight selected schools,” said Donald Comer, vice president of Decision Science & Analysis for FedEx.

Students were chosen to serve as ambassadors from the eight schools listed, including Memphis’ only HBCU, LeMoyne-Owen College.

Jackson State University

Tennessee State University

LeMoyne-Owen College

Mississippi Valley State University

Lane College

Paul Quinn College

Miles College

Fayetteville State University

“The FedEx HBCU Ambassadors program is one that is innovative and what corporations need to understand in order for students to really be ready for that workforce. Those corporations need to be innovative in identifying ways to prepare tomorrow’s workforce today and that’s what FedEx has done with this program,” said Bennett-Fairs.

The program will officially kick off in March. A total of 16 students were selected based on their career interests, including e-commerce, sustainability, IT, logistics, marketing, communications, sales, data/analytics, operations, and more.

“Focused on creating pathways to employment, they will get more experience with FedEx, they’ll understand more about what we do and all the many disciplines that we offer in terms of fruitful careers,” said Comer.

The FedEx HBCU Ambassadors program will last five years. Comer says the company plans to evaluate and see how they can expand it every year.

