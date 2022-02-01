DA fights to overturn judge’s ruling in Pervis Payne case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pervis Payne, a Mid-South man who was once on death row facing a December 2020 execution date, could now be eligible for parole in five years.

His legal team celebrated a Shelby County judge’s ruling in this landmark case Monday.

Payne has been in prison now for more than three decades, convicted of a double murder in Millington that he has always said he didn’t commit. While the Shelby County district attorney general doubles down on keeping Payne in prison, Payne’s supporters promise to find the real killer.

There were tight embraces between Payne and his legal team in the courtroom Monday after Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan ruled that Payne’s double life sentences should be served concurrently, at the same time, instead of consecutively, back-to-back.

Payne’s 80-year-old father is overjoyed that his son, after serving 34 years and fighting for his freedom for so long, can now qualify for parole.

“We never stopped believing,” Pastor Carl Payne told Action News 5 after the court proceedings. “I don’t care how bad things got. We never stopped trusting God because God knows the truth and the truth shall make you free.”

Payne, who has always denied killing Cherise Christopher and her daughter Lacy in their Millington apartment in 1987, was removed from death row last November after Tennessee passed a new law allowing prisoners with intellectual disabilities to challenge their death sentences.

“It was the work of our legislature that started with Representative GA Hardaway and ended with Governor Lee signing the bill that made this day possible,” said Payne’s attorney, Kelley Henry. “Instead of an execution date, this family can start planning a release party.”

But Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced her office intends to appeal, releasing the following statement to Action News 5:

“Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Werich has asked the State Attorney General’s Office to appeal a judge’s ruling Monday that convicted double-murderer Pervis Payne’s vacated death sentences issued in 1988 should be served as concurrent life sentences.

We respectfully disagree with Judge Skahan’s interpretation of the new statute that removed the one-year statute of limitations on claims of intellectual disability. The statute does not authorize changing the original trial judge’s ruling that multiple sentences in the case should be consecutive.

Last year a state expert examined Payne and available records, and could not say Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability. As a result, the state withdrew its request for a hearing, which meant Payne’s two death sentences were changed to two sentences of life in prison for the murders of Charisse and Lacie Christopher.

Payne also was convicted of assault to murder 3-year-old Nicholas Christopher, for which he was sentenced to 30 years.

The Criminal Court judge in 1988 ordered that all three sentences be served consecutively, despite two death sentences, because “we have to anticipate what might occur in the future.”

Josh Spickler, the executive director of criminal justice advocacy group, Just City, says the DA’s move is disappointing, but not surprising.

“He has always proclaimed his innocence. His family is around him. His faith community is around him. This community in many ways has risen up to support him as have many people around the country, but it is obvious the state of Tennessee still wants this man to die in prison,” said Spickler.

Protests calling for Payne’s release from prison took place coast to coast. 750,000 people signed the Innocence Project petition to bring Payne home. His family and lawyers insist they are still doing the work needed to free him.

“We know that he is still an innocent man behind bars,” said Payne’s sister Rolanda Holman. “We started this journey with hope and faith, and we can see that our hope and faith have not failed us yet.”

“We will renew our clemency petition to the governor when we feel like we’ve looked under every single rock,” said Henry, “There are a few more rocks I want look under. But today is a great day, a great day for the Payne family and for Pervis Payne.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.