City shuts down Orange Mound homeless shelter due to safety issues

City shuts down Orange Mound homeless shelter due to safety issues
City shuts down Orange Mound homeless shelter due to safety issues(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Orange Mound building is no longer allowed to operate as a homeless shelter after the City of Memphis deemed it unsafe for occupancy.

Over the last year, the property at 2363 Park Avenue was inspected several times and the City tried to work with the owner, Juice Orange Mound, to fix numerous safety issues.

According to the City of Memphis, the building has no working smoke detector, and no sprinkler system in case of a fire. There are also no working restrooms, running water, no showers, laundry, or sleeping facilities that separate men from women and children as required.

The City requested the owner to complete some minimum safety standards for temporary occupancy to get through winter months, but it did not happen. The owner has been cited to court.

The City of Memphis will allow the building to reopen if the owner brings the building up to code and makes it safe for occupancy.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

First ever Memphis Jookin National Tour kicks off Feb. 11 at the Orpheum