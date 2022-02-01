Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Clearing out old tech

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Broken laptops, old cell phones, printers that stopped working years ago -- electronic waste is a big problem. One estimate from United Nations’ researchers is that only about 20% of it is disposed of properly. Consumer Reports has some advice on how to clear out your tech clutter safely and maybe make a little money.

You know that expression “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure?” Consumer Reports says it may apply to your old electronics.

There are a lot of different online marketplaces that make it easy for you to sell your old computers and other electronic devices. You might want to do a little bit of research ahead of time to make sure that you’re pricing them appropriately.

But what if it’s broken? Consumer Reports says, believe it or not, there’s also a strong market for broken tech. On eBay, CR recently found a MacBook Pro selling for $350 and a broken older iPad Pro for $199.

If you don’t want the hassle of listing and selling an item yourself, online buy-back sites like BuyBackWorld and Gazelle will give you a quote. If you accept the offer, then you ship your gadgets to them with a prepaid shipping label.

Another way to get rid of old devices? Donate them. You might have a used computer that you don’t need anymore that’s just collecting dust. But it could be valuable to a family that doesn’t have the resources to buy one.

Digitunity will match you with prequalified organizations in your area that will give your old computer a new life.

Donating your old phone or tablet to Cellphonesforsoldiers helps the group provide international calling cards to troops.

And the Hearing Aid Project will refurbish your old hearing aids for low-income people nationwide.

But whatever you do, don’t throw your old electronics in the trash.

Check out Earth911 to find a recycling location near you. Or call your town supervisor to ask about electronic trash collection events.

CR says before you get rid of any old tech, be sure to completely erase the hard drive and remove all personally identifiable information. If you’re not sure how to do it, we’ve got step-by-step instructions from Consumer Reports on our station website.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Suspect charged in deadly crash on I-240
Pervis Payne in court
Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Latest News

Ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Mid-South
Black History Month events happening in the Mid-South this week
.
Shelby County reopens COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
Memphis Fire Department opens new headquarters
2 suspects wanted in connection with deadly Memphis shooting
2 suspects wanted in connection with deadly Memphis shooting