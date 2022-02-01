Advertise with Us
Black History Month events happening in the Mid-South this week

Ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Lowcountry
Ways to celebrate Black History Month in the Mid-South(tcw-wcsc)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s officially Black History Month, an annual celebration throughout the month of February honoring the achievements of African Americans and a time to recognize their role in U.S. history.

We collected a list of some events happening across Memphis this week in honor of Black History Month

The University of Memphis Black Student Association will hold its Arthur S Holmon lifetime achievement award ceremony Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the University Center Theater..

On Wednesday, Creative Aging is hosting a Black film series led by a UofM film professor emeritus 1:30-4 p.m. at Malco Studio on the Square.

On Thursday, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting a virtual book talk with Investigative Reporter and Author, Jerry Mitchell, and daughter of Civil Rights Activist Medger Evers 6-7:30 p.m.

That same day, Stax Museum of American Soul Music will host a free in-person event “Soul of America: An Evolution of Black American Music” from 7-9 p.m. Stax will also provide free streaming of two films on Feb. 15th for those who register.

Tone Memphis invites the Mid-South to see solo exhibitions by Rahn Marion and Kevin Brisco Junior for free Saturday at Tone Gallery from 4-7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

