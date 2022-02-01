Additional funding could help Tennessee mental health worker shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee mental health leaders are pushing the governor and state lawmakers to do more to address the shortage of mental health professionals in the state.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) asked Governor Bill Lee to provide $59 million in his budget to increase salaries, provide sign-on bonuses, and provide college scholarships for future mental health professionals.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Tennessee only has about 15% of the psychiatrists it needs, ranking it 43rd in the nation.

A state report in December found low pay as the main reason mental health professionals choose to work outside of Tennessee.

The report found mental health professionals in Tennessee, which include psychiatrists, social workers, nurse practitioners, marriage and family therapists, and registered nurses, earn considerably less than their counterparts in other states.

For instance, general social workers in Tennessee earn about $55,000 on average compared to the national average of $65,000.

In addition, the report said many mental health professionals were saddled with student debt, which was another reason they chose to take higher-paying jobs in other states.

“Like many other sectors and industries across this United States, the state’s public behavioral health system has had significant challenges in recruiting and retaining an appropriate workforce,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five Americans will experience mental illness in their lifetime.

At age 55, Ramsay Clark started noticing something strange.

“I just started feeling differently,” said Clark.

Clark, who worked in pharmaceutical sales at the time, said he started rescheduling work appointments because he didn’t feel like himself.

“I didn’t seem to have the same level of confidence before,” said Clark.

The Memphian said his doctor prescribed him anti-depressants, which only made things worse. He began having mood swings that often took the form of road rage.

“If I felt like somebody cut me off in traffic, I thought my job was to run them off the road,” Clark said. “Often, I would have my kids in the back seat with me, so not only could I have injured another party that I was trying to run off the road, but I could injure my kids and myself.”

He eventually learned he had been misdiagnosed.

“I wasn’t depressed. I had bipolar disorder,” said Clark.

The National Institute of Mental Health defines bipolar disorder as “a mental disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.”

Clark said he also attempted suicide twice.

“Suicide is a very real part of mental illness. But I consider myself one of the lucky ones,” Clark said.

He feels lucky because he was able to get the help he needed.

But he knows other Tennesseans aren’t so lucky because of a shortage of mental health professionals.

“They’re suffering greatly,” said Clark. “For instance, if you felt like maybe something was going on and you picked up the phone and called a psychiatrist, they would probably tell you ‘we can catch you in 3 months, or six months, or 10 months. Well, unfortunately, depending on the level of severity, that’s an eternity. I mean people need help. They need help today.”

Clark said while he still has triggers, he is doing well.

“I’m doing well. I’m glad to be alive. I feel blessed,” he said.

Clark said he is looking for more opportunities to share his story to help others better understand mental illness. And for those who are struggling, he encourages them to seek professional help, even though it may not be easy.

“There is help,” said Clark. “Somebody who is persistent can find help out there.”

