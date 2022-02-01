Above average temperatures today & First Alert to winter weather later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have more warm weather for the first day of February with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. We will start off the day with some sunshine, but clouds will build in this afternoon. Although a stray shower will be possible today, most of the area will remain dry until after 8 pm. Showers will be possible overnight as a warm front moves into the Mid-South.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 66 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60% late. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers will also be possible throughout the day on Wednesday, but there will be breaks in the rain during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s and lows will be in the upper 30s. As a cold front makes its way through the area on Thursday, heavy rain will be likely for most of the day. Rain will change over to sleet and then freezing rain from west to east as cold air moves in behind the front. Ice accumulations could get to 0.5″ north of I-40, which could result in power outages in areas like Dyersburg and Blytheville on Thursday night. Low temperatures will drop into the teens Thursday night. Friday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows near 20. Any ice on the ground likely won’t melt until the weekend, so you should expect dangerous driving conditions on Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with sunshine. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

