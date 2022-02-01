Advertise with Us
2 suspects wanted in connection with deadly Memphis shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for two suspects in a homicide investigation.

Police say the two suspects are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting Jan. 19 near the Fast Fuels gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The victim, Brandon McClee, was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

