10 people injured at Blues City Brewery hazmat incident

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ten people have been injured following a hazmat incident at Blues City Brewery Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the Memphis Fire Department says one person with critical injuries and nine others with non-critical injuries were transported to a local hospital.

The fire department says they responded to the 5151 Raines Road around 10:30 a.m.

Two disinfectants were mixed together and created a hazardous vapor when inhaled, according to preliminary information provided to Action News 5 crews on scene.

The fire department says the facility evacuated nearly 350 employees at the time of the incident.

The chemical has since been neutralized and employees have returned to the building.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

