Woman shot shot, killed on Solar Lane
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Solar Lane Sunday afternoon.
Police say one woman was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is not suspect information available at this time.
