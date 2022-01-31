Woman shot shot, killed on Solar Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Solar Lane Sunday afternoon.

Police say one woman was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is not suspect information available at this time.

At 4:04 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 5293 Solar with a female shot. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.