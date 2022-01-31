Warming trend continues & rain will arrive by Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A weak cold front will slide through this evening but it won’t produce any rain. We could see a few extra clouds this evening, otherwise clear overnight with temperatures close to freezing tonight. The warmer pattern will continue into Monday but the next weather system will bring starting Tuesday night.

TONIGHT: Clouds this evening then mostly clear overnight with lows near 32 degrees and northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: A clouds early then mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s and southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear but not as cold with lows in the lower 40s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to rise as highs be the warmest on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows near 50. A cold front will bring scattered showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s despite the rain and clouds and lows near 30. Rain could end as wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet on Thursday with falling temperatures. On Thursday afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s and lows in the teens Thursday night. Friday will be dry but skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows near 20.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will be chilly and dry with highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

