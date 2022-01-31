Violent weekend in Dyersburgs yields 2 homicides, injuries in 3 different shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A violent weekend in Dyersburg left two people dead, two others injured and one person in police custody in three separate shootings.

Dyersburg Police Department says the violence kicked off on Jan. 22 around 12:17 a.m. Police responded to a shooting on Brayton Street where someone reported multiple shots being fired.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and allegedly refused to cooperate with police. The next day, DPD says a witness showed officers bullet holes inside their home and a vehicle with bullet holes on the scene. DPD says they have limited information on this case.

On the same day around 4 p.m., DPD officers responded to Wilson Circle to investigate another shooting. While on the scene, they found several shots were fired in the area and two people showed up at West Tennessee Healthcare by private vehicle.

One of the gunshot victims was treated and airlifted to Memphis. He allegedly told officers that he was in his vehicle on Wilson Circle when someone shot at him and he returned fire striking 30-year-old Timothy Rucker. Rucker died of his injuries after being airlifted to Memphis.

On Jan. 26, Darrell Brown, 26, was arrested on an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting at the surviving victim. Rucker was with Brown during the shootout, according to police.

On Jan. 22, Dyersburg police responded to a third shooting in the area of Roberts and Compress Street where several people reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived a man was found dead inside a running vehicle in the parking lot complex. He was identified as 33-year-old Marcus Bearshears.

Anyone with information in these shootings are asked to call DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679, Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, or 311.

During the same weekend, police made 103 traffic stops, 15 arrests, seized drugs and two firearms and conducted compliance checks on multiple people on state probation and parole.

