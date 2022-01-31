Advertise with Us
Unseasonably warm today but temperatures will tumble again Thursday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another nice and unseasonably warm day today with plentiful sunshine and high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s tonight under a clear sky.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. High in the low to mid 60s. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 60s. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will begin with sun, but clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible late afternoon into the evening. An approaching weather system will bring scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s and lows will be near freezing. As a cold front makes its final push through the area on Thursday, heavy rain will be likely for most of the day. Rain could end as wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet on Thursday night with falling temperatures. On Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s and low temperatures will drop into the teens Thursday night. Friday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

