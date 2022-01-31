Advertise with Us
Two men shot on East Shelby Drive
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hooting on East Shelby Drive Sunday evening.

Officers say that two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

