Two men shot on East Shelby Drive
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hooting on East Shelby Drive Sunday evening.
Officers say that two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.