Sunny & warmer today, but cold blast arrives later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly start to the day with much of the area in the 20s, but we will have another nice warm-up this afternoon. With sunshine and a south wind, high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s tonight under a clear sky.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: The warmer weather will continue tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 60s. We will start off Tuesday with sun, but clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon. A stray shower will be possible late afternoon into the evening. An approaching weather system will bring scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the upper 50s and lows will be near freezing. As a cold front makes its final push through the area on Thursday, heavy rain will be likely for most of the day. Rain could end as wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet on Thursday night with falling temperatures. On Thursday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s and low temperatures will drop into the teens Thursday night. Friday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be chilly and dry with sunshine. High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

