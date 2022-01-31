Shelby County reopening COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is reopening its COVID-19 Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program (ERA)

Applications will reopen Feb. 1.

The program has already helped more than 13,000 Shelby County residents. To help with the new applications, staff has been increased to 38 full-time positions.

You can find applications at home901.org or by calling 211.

