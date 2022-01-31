Shelby County DA seeking appeal in Pervis Payne sentencing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County district attorney general is seeking an appeal to a judge’s ruling that Pervis Payne’s vacated death sentences be served as concurrent life sentences.

Payne was sentenced to death in 1988 for the murders of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie in Millington.

His death sentence was reversed following a petition that claimed Payne was intellectually disabled. A state expert examined Payne and available records and could not say Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.

Monday, Shelby County Judge Paula Skahan ruled Payne’s two sentences for first-degree murder shall be served concurrently. With Payne having already served 34 and a half years, he will be eligible for parole in five years.

“We respectfully disagree with Judge Skahan’s interpretation of the new statute that removed the one-year statute of limitations on claims of intellectual disability. The statute does not authorize changing the original trial judge’s ruling that multiple sentences in the case should be consecutive,” said the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

