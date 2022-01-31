Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least one person is dead following a crash on I-240 Eastbound and Poplar.

Early Monday morning we learned paramedics rushed three people hospital.

Memphis fire and police departments responded to this scene.

MFD says they received reports of a vehicle striking the retaining wall.

Police say there are multiple vehicles involved.

We are working to learn the condition of the other victims involved.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.