Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least one person is dead following a crash on I-240 Eastbound and Poplar.

Early Monday morning we learned paramedics rushed three people hospital.

Memphis fire and police departments responded to this scene.

MFD says they received reports of a vehicle striking the retaining wall.

Police say there are multiple vehicles involved.

We are working to learn the condition of the other victims involved.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business

Latest News

One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis
One person dead after vehicle crash in Memphis
Semi truck overturned at Whitten and Raleigh Lagrange
Semi truck overturned at Whitten and Raleigh Lagrange
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Three dead, others injured in four-car crash
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured
Fatal car crash kills three, others injured