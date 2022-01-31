Advertise with Us
Pervis Payne in court for resentencing hearing today

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former death row inmate Pervis Payne will be in court for a resentencing hearing Monday. A judge is expected to decide how he will serve the remainder of his life sentences.

Just two months ago Payne’s death sentence was reversed. A judge will now decide if the two life sentences he’s serving will run concurrently or consecutively.

Payne has been in prison for over three decades. In 1987, he was convicted and sentenced to death after being accused of killing 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Millington.

Payne’s death sentence was reversed following a petition that claimed Payne was intellectually disabled.

A state expert examined Payne and available records and could not say Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.

According to state law inmates who are intellectually disabled cannot be executed.

Payne’s attorney Kelley Henry is hoping for a ruling that allows his life sentences to run concurrently. Payne would be eligible for parole in about six years.

If his sentences run consecutively, Payne would not be eligible for parole until he is 85-years-old.

