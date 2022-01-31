Advertise with Us
Peppertree Apartments injunction to remain in place through February

(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a court hearing Monday morning, the current injunction in place at Peppertree Apartments will remain in place through February.

That means no new tenants can be allowed to move in.

The Shelby County district attorney general filed a nuisance petition last year due to crime at the complex. According to documents filed this morning, the housing department is asking for the injunction to be lifted to allow new family applications to move forward.

The next hearing is set for Feb. 15 where that will be discussed.

