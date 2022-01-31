Methodist South Hospital president shares journey of becoming a Black woman in health care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Ocpivia Stafford is the president of Methodist South Hospital in Memphis.

She is the second black woman to fill the position in the hospital’s history.

She began her journey in Memphis about 15 years ago as a lead pharmacist at Methodist University Hospital. Since moving to Memphis, she has become closely connected with the Whitehaven community through her husband and family, and through her work.

Her passion for providing health care, especially for Black communities, began in high school when her grandmother had a stroke.

“Healthcare was not widely available to her, nor could she navigate it,” said Stafford.

Now, part of Stafford’s daily mission is to address health care disparities among African Americans.

“Methodist South for a lot of community members is their healthcare avenue. So, it’s important for us to be here to educate them,” she said.

They also aim to provide access to annual health screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, and mammograms.

Stafford says maternal mortality and heart health are two critical areas where African American women face health disparities. She says there is a lot of more work to do to provide quality health care to African Americans, and she encourages Black girls and young women to pursue careers in health care.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a journey,” said Stafford. “We’ve come so far as we know, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. The work that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has allowed me to do has been incredible.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.