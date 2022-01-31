Advertise with Us
Man indicted for murder after victim identifies him before dying

Jayden Dorsey
Jayden Dorsey(Shelby County Jail)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been indicted in the murder of an estranged friend in Memphis.

Jayden Dorsey, 20, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Carriage Court in May 2021 and claimed the life of 23-year-old Mark Windrick. Windrick was shot in the upper thigh and later died at a hospital.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Windtrick told officers that “J.D. shot me” before he was taken to the hospital.

Dorsey had worked with Windrick at a moving company. The district attorney’s office says Dorsey admitted to the shooting and told police he threw the gun used in the shooting in the Mississippi River.

Dorsey is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

