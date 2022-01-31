Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised up Right Tour’ coming to Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Play it again! Country singer and star Luke Bryan announced he will make a stop in Southaven during his ‘Raised Up Right Tour’ on October 6 at the Landers Center.

He is joined by opening act Mitchell Tenpenny.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.

Click here too see more details about his upcoming performance.

🚨Just Announced! @LukeBryan 'Raised Up Right Tour' with Mitchell Tenpenny October 6 at Landers Center‼️ Grab your tickets🎟️🎟️ starting Friday, 2/4 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/C1RW0nh4hS — Landers Center (@LandersCenter) January 31, 2022

