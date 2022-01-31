Advertise with Us
Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised up Right Tour’ coming to Southaven

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan(Live Nation)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Play it again! Country singer and star Luke Bryan announced he will make a stop in Southaven during his ‘Raised Up Right Tour’ on October 6 at the Landers Center.

He is joined by opening act Mitchell Tenpenny.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.

Click here too see more details about his upcoming performance.

