Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: Tennessee governor delivers State of the State address

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to touch on several points during his State of the State address, including education, the economy, pro-life legislation, and more.

Republicans and Democrats from the Memphis area are expecting the governor to reveal more plans for funding public education and what will be done with infrastructure funds from the Biden Administration.

They expect the governor to really focus on his plan for education reform, new business opportunities coming to the area, like Ford’s Blue Oval City, and making sure they’re accessible for all Tennesseans in the Memphis - Shelby County area.

The State of the State address is being delivered from The Tennessee State Capitol Monday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Middle school student injured after being hit by school bus

Latest News

TN-9 Congressman Steve Cohen spoke with the Greater Memphis Chamber on priorities the city is...
Rep. Steve Cohen discusses Memphis priorities for anticipated federal infrastructure plan funding
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County DA seeking appeal in Pervis Payne sentencing
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home