LIVE: Tennessee governor delivers State of the State address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is expected to touch on several points during his State of the State address, including education, the economy, pro-life legislation, and more.

Republicans and Democrats from the Memphis area are expecting the governor to reveal more plans for funding public education and what will be done with infrastructure funds from the Biden Administration.

They expect the governor to really focus on his plan for education reform, new business opportunities coming to the area, like Ford’s Blue Oval City, and making sure they’re accessible for all Tennesseans in the Memphis - Shelby County area.

The State of the State address is being delivered from The Tennessee State Capitol Monday at 6 p.m.

