Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Latest health order expires in Shelby County

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week marks the end of pandemic-related health directives for Shelby County.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said once Health Order No. 29 expires Monday, the health department will transition away from ordering formal health orders.

It will allow the department to provide more timely updates on vaccination eligibility, testing information and safety recommendations.

The health department still encourages masking indoors. Tennessee state law prevents the department from issuing mask mandates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business
Fire crews battling massive fire at Memphis business

Latest News

Young girl injured after being hit by school bus
I-240 crash
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Katrina Robinson
Jury trial begins for Tennessee senator accused of money laundering, mail fraud
State Sen. Katrina Robinson holds news conference after being charge with theft
Jury trial begins for Tennessee senator accused of money laundering, mail fraud