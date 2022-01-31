Latest health order expires in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week marks the end of pandemic-related health directives for Shelby County.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said once Health Order No. 29 expires Monday, the health department will transition away from ordering formal health orders.

It will allow the department to provide more timely updates on vaccination eligibility, testing information and safety recommendations.

The health department still encourages masking indoors. Tennessee state law prevents the department from issuing mask mandates.

