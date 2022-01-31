Jury trial begins for Tennessee senator accused of money laundering, mail fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A state senator heads back to court Monday morning and this time for a jury trial on charges filed a year ago.

Senator Katrina Robinson is accused of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. These are separate charges from a case where she was convicted of wire fraud.

The trial comes just over a week after the Tennessee Senate Ethics Committee voted to recommend Robinson be expelled due to her charges and conviction.

Robinson’s charges stem from the mismanagement of federal funds for her nursing school, The Healthcare Institute. She was accused of spending funds on personal expenses like her 2016 wedding and fudged student data in annual performance reports to make the nursing school appear more successful to ensure future grant funding.

Robinson continues to maintain that she is innocent. The jury trial is expected to last three to four days. We will continue to follow this case as it unfolds.

