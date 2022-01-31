Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Judge rules Pervis Payne to serve life sentences concurrently

Pervis Payne in court
Pervis Payne in court(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former death row inmate Pervis Payne will be up for parole in the next few years after a judge ruled his life sentences to be served concurrently Monday.

Just two months ago Payne’s death sentence was reversed leaving a judge to decide if the two life sentences he’s serving will run concurrently or consecutively.

Now that the ruling is in, Payne’s legal battle is coming to an end.

It’s the case that grabbed national attention. In 1987, Payne was convicted and sentenced to death after being accused of killing 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Millington. Payne has been in prison for over three decades.

His death sentence was reversed following a petition that claimed Payne was intellectually disabled.

A state expert examined Payne and available records and could not say Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.

According to state law inmates who are intellectually disabled cannot be executed.

Payne’s attorney Kelley Henry has been arguing for concurrent life sentences. Payne will be eligible for parole in about five years.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

Angieline Kennedy and Jordan Pittman indicted in murder of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty
2 indicted in 4th of July murder of 7-year-old boy
Young girl injured after being hit by school bus
Latest health order expires in Shelby County
I-240 crash
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240