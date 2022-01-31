Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Commercial Appeal city hall reporter discusses private companies vying to supply MLGW electricity

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about two of Hardiman’s recent stories. One is about a Memphis judge ordering Tennessee Valley Authority to hand over more documents about the long-term contract it is offering Memphis. The second focused on the number of private companies who want to sell MLGW electricity.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Teen drowns in pool at hotel, another hospitalized
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a homicide in Marshall County, MS that claimed...
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
Deadly crash on I-240 and Poplar
Police: 1 dead in crash on I-240
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Latest News

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised up Right Tour’ coming to Southaven
Dyersburg Police Department (Source: WMC)
Violent weekend in Dyersburgs yields 2 homicides, injuries in 3 different shooting
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter discusses private companies vying to supply MLGW electricity
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - SCHD
12.9K active virus cases reported in Shelby County