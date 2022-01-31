Commercial Appeal city hall reporter discusses private companies vying to supply MLGW electricity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about two of Hardiman’s recent stories. One is about a Memphis judge ordering Tennessee Valley Authority to hand over more documents about the long-term contract it is offering Memphis. The second focused on the number of private companies who want to sell MLGW electricity.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.