Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 26 Jan

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Recruiting Coaches for Girls on the Run

Mentorship makes a huge impact in the life of a young person, and there are so many ways to get involved especially through sports.

Joanna Lipman | Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Memphis | gotrmemphis.org

Health & Wellness Must-Haves for 2022

Go into the new year prepared for anything. Before your next shopping trip - see the must haves of 2022 you’ll want to get your hands on.

Ty Pennington’s At Home Collection

Liven up your living room - brighten your bedroom. We’re getting a look at a new line of home décor if you’re ready for a change.

Plant Parenting: Repotting

Refreshing and repotting our favorite flowers! What every plant parent must know to successfully help them grow.

Amanda Willoughby | Lead Video Instructor, CLOUD901/Memphis Public Libraries & Mentor Coordinator/Festival Producer, Indie Memphis | Instagram - @amandabwilloughby

