Bluff City Life: Thursday, 27 Jan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Lip-Sync Battle Fundraiser

Show your skills on the mic lip syncing your favorite songs to provide luggage for foster kids.

LaToya Tennille | Comedian & Founder of LaToya Tennille Productions | thelatoyatennille.com

Fine-Tuning Pianos

Bringing pianos back to life by fine tuning their sound! Find out how one business has made a difference in the lives of famous musicians since 19-26.

Making Meal Prep Easier

A twist to the traditional taco. One chef mixes things up with vegan recipes that’s have you taco’n about it all night long.

Chef Avery Cain | chefentproduction.com

Lunar New Year Celebrations

A celebration to welcome spring. we’re honoring the Lunar New Year with a glimpse into Chinese and Vietnamese Traditions!

Jinliang Cai | Greater Memphis United Chinese Association

The Blues Foundation

Sitting on the banks of blues in the Bluff City. Meet the woman taking the helm at the Blues Foundation as see shares her vision for the future.

Judith Black | New President & CEO of The Blues Foundation | blues.org | facebook.com/TheBluesFoundation

Astronomical Events for 2022

Looking up to the night’s sky revealing the secrets of each season! Which astronomical events you don’t want to miss!

Lunar New Year Celebrations

The celebration continues! Chinese New Year is almost here, and we get a taste of the traditional foods that bring in the holiday.

Sarah Cai | Co-Owner of Good Fortune Co. | goodfortuneco.com

Lunar New Year Celebration with Specialty Cocktails & Dishes | 4:30 PM, Sat., 05 February | Good Fortune Co. | 361 S Main Street

Community Volunteer Pop-Up Shop

Dannon Eubanks | Director of Community Engagement for Volunteer Odyssey

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.